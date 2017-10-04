Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a $30.00 price target on Performance Food Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a hold rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $27.00 price target on Performance Food Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Get Performance Food Group Company alerts:

Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) traded down 0.71% on Tuesday, reaching $28.15. The company had a trading volume of 15,715 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of -0.27. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $19.95 and a 52-week high of $29.90.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post $1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/performance-food-group-company-pfgc-downgraded-to-hold-at-bidaskclub.html.

In related news, insider James D. Hope acquired 3,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $96,489.25. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 65,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,305.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wellspring Capital Partners Iv sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $141,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 73,864 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,192,000 after purchasing an additional 21,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products. The Company operates through three segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized and Vistar. The Performance Foodservice segment distributes a range of national brands, customer brands, and branded food and food-related products.

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.