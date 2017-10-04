Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) to Post FY2017 Earnings of $5.15 Per Share, Jefferies Group Forecasts

Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group decreased their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pepsico in a note issued to investors on Monday. Jefferies Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will earn $5.15 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.20. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Pepsico’s Q4 2017 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $5.52 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Pepsico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pepsico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Pepsico in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Pepsico in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pepsico from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.87.

Shares of Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) opened at 109.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $155.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.68. Pepsico has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $119.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.80. Pepsico also saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 5,616 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 248% compared to the typical volume of 1,616 put options.

Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 11th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Pepsico had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Pepsico by 4.9% during the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Pepsico by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Pepsico by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Management now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in shares of Pepsico by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 50,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Pepsico by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 117,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Pepsico news, CEO Indra K. Nooyi sold 340,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $39,635,072.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 733,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,372,532.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mehmood Khan sold 63,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.39, for a total transaction of $7,378,660.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,283,634.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 898,164 shares of company stock valued at $104,585,929. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Pepsico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.22%.

PepsiCo, Inc is a global food and beverage company. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. The Company operates through six segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), North America Beverages (NAB), Latin America, Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), and Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA).

