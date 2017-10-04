Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) Director S Craig Beam Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Director S Craig Beam sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $13,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

S Craig Beam also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peoples Bancorp Inc. alerts:

On Monday, October 2nd, S Craig Beam sold 275 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $9,350.00.

On Thursday, September 28th, S Craig Beam sold 600 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $20,400.00.

On Tuesday, September 26th, S Craig Beam sold 206 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $6,909.24.

On Wednesday, September 27th, S Craig Beam sold 7,939 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $268,100.03.

On Wednesday, September 20th, S Craig Beam sold 2,500 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $81,650.00.

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) opened at 33.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.95. The stock has a market cap of $606.78 million, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.78. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $35.43.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $41.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.81 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post $2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/peoples-bancorp-inc-pebo-director-s-craig-beam-sells-400-shares-of-stock.html.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 361.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, AXA bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Peoples Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc is a financial holding company. The Company operates principally through its subsidiary, Peoples Bank. Peoples Bank’s operating subsidiaries include Peoples Insurance Agency, LLC (Peoples Insurance) and two asset management companies, PBNA, LLC. and Peoples Tax Credit Equity, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.