People s United Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its stake in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Noven Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Noven Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,065,000 after buying an additional 16,344 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC increased its stake in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 29,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 216,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,859,000 after acquiring an additional 12,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearwater Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) opened at 145.6462 on Wednesday. PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 has a one year low of $113.45 and a one year high of $146.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.3194 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

About PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

