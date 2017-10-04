People s United Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in HealthSouth Corporation (HLS)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its stake in HealthSouth Corporation (NYSE:HLS) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in HealthSouth Corporation were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of HealthSouth Corporation by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthSouth Corporation by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthSouth Corporation by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in HealthSouth Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in HealthSouth Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HealthSouth Corporation news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 22,625 shares of HealthSouth Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $972,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,174,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of HealthSouth Corporation in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HealthSouth Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HealthSouth Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of HealthSouth Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HealthSouth Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. HealthSouth Corporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

Shares of HealthSouth Corporation (NYSE:HLS) opened at 46.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.58. HealthSouth Corporation has a 12-month low of $36.97 and a 12-month high of $49.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.77 and its 200-day moving average is $45.18.

HealthSouth Corporation (NYSE:HLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. HealthSouth Corporation had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $981.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. HealthSouth Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that HealthSouth Corporation will post $2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from HealthSouth Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. HealthSouth Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.76%.

HealthSouth Corporation Profile

HealthSouth Corporation (HealthSouth) is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. The Company manages its operations through segments, including inpatient rehabilitation, and home health and hospice.

