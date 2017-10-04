People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/people-s-united-financial-inc-grows-stake-in-equity-residential-eqr.html.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EQR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America Corporation upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays PLC raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.15.

In other news, EVP Bruce C. Strohm sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $685,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Santee sold 10,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $744,988.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,622 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,599 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE EQR) opened at 65.55 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $58.28 and a 12-month high of $68.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.89. The firm has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.37.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. Equity Residential had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $612.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.37 million. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post $1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a $0.5038 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 90.58%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s primary business is the acquisition, development and management of multifamily residential properties. Its segments include Boston, New York, Washington DC, Southern California, San Francisco, Seattle and Other Markets. Southern California includes Los Angeles, San Diego and Orange County.

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.