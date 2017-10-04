PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Shares Sold by Kazazian Asset Management LLC

Kazazian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,044 shares during the period. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust comprises 1.2% of Kazazian Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Kazazian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PMT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $190,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. 62.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on PMT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.46.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE PMT) traded up 0.46% on Wednesday, reaching $17.63. 133,921 shares of the company traded hands. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $18.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day moving average of $17.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.49.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $83.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.12 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 37.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post $1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.71%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.94%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/pennymac-mortgage-investment-trust-pmt-shares-sold-by-kazazian-asset-management-llc.html.

In other news, insider David Spector sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $326,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. The Company conducts all of its operations, and makes all of its investments, through PennyMac Operating Partnership, L.P. (its Operating Partnership) and its subsidiaries.

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.