Pengrowth Energy Corporation (PGH) Rating Lowered to Reduce at TD Securities

Pengrowth Energy Corporation (NYSE:PGH) (TSE:PGF) was downgraded by TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PGH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pengrowth Energy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pengrowth Energy Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Natixis cut Pengrowth Energy Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. downgraded Pengrowth Energy Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Pengrowth Energy Corporation from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.06.

Shares of Pengrowth Energy Corporation (NYSE:PGH) opened at 1.04 on Monday. Pengrowth Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $0.84. The company’s market cap is $574.33 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Pengrowth Energy Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $1,906,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Pengrowth Energy Corporation by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,217,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pengrowth Energy Corporation by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 105,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 59,340 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pengrowth Energy Corporation by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 430,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 142,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pengrowth Energy Corporation by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 42,924,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,713,000 after purchasing an additional 678,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.72% of the company’s stock.

Pengrowth Energy Corporation Company Profile

Pengrowth Energy Corporation is engaged in the development, production and acquisition of, and the exploration for, oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Nova Scotia. The Lindbergh thermal property is located approximately 420 kilometers north east of Calgary, Alberta and 50 kilometers south of Bonnyville, Alberta.

