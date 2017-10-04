Pembina Pipeline Corp (PPL) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.20% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline Corp from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. AltaCorp Capital upgraded Pembina Pipeline Corp from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. CIBC increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline Corp from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline Corp from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Pembina Pipeline Corp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.67.
Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (PPL) traded down 1.86% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903,731 shares. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $44.65. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.67.
In related news, insider Michael H. Dilger purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$32.32 per share, with a total value of C$323,200.00.
Pembina Pipeline Corp Company Profile
Pembina Pipeline Corporation is an energy transportation and service provider. The Company operates through four segments. The Conventional Pipelines segment consists of the tariff-based operations of pipelines and related facilities to deliver crude oil, condensate and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and North Dakota, United States.
