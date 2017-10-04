Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Blancco Technology Group PLC (BLTG)

Blancco Technology Group PLC (LON:BLTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They currently have a GBX 126 ($1.67) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 162.50% from the company’s current price.

Separately, FinnCap dropped their price target on shares of Blancco Technology Group PLC from GBX 108 ($1.43) to GBX 80 ($1.06) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

Shares of Blancco Technology Group PLC (LON:BLTG) opened at 48.00 on Monday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 26.77 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 77.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 143.28. Blancco Technology Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 44.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 308.00.

About Blancco Technology Group PLC

Blancco Technology Group Plc, formerly Regenersis Plc, is a provider of mobile device diagnostics and secure data erasure solutions. The Company’s segments include Erasure and Diagnostics. The Erasure segment focuses on development and delivery of solutions, and includes Blancco, which provides erasure software; SafeIT, which is engaged in cloud and networked data erasure business, and Tabernus, which is engaged in providing software erasure products.

