Peak Capital Management LLC Takes $233,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (T)

Peak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,171 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the first quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 2,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 289.1% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. 54.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T Inc. alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on T shares. Vetr upgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.91 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.87.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/peak-capital-management-llc-takes-233000-position-in-att-inc-t.html.

AT&T Inc. (T) traded up 0.43% on Wednesday, hitting $39.65. 9,435,709 shares of the stock were exchanged. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $43.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.71 and its 200 day moving average is $38.57. The stock has a market cap of $243.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.49.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.84 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post $2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.45%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. The Company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Company offers its services and products to consumers in the United States, Mexico and Latin America and to businesses and other providers of telecommunications services worldwide.

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.