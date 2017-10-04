Peak Asset Management LLC Buys 6,213 Shares of Emerson Electric Company (EMR)

Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises 2.2% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Milestone Group Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $201,000. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on EMR. BidaskClub upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, June 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.02.

In related news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $117,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,467.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric Company (EMR) opened at 63.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.75 and a 200-day moving average of $59.81. Emerson Electric Company has a 52 week low of $49.22 and a 52 week high of $64.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Company will post $2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 85.33%.

Emerson Electric Co is a diversified global manufacturing company, which provides solutions to customers by bringing technology and engineering together in the industrial, commercial and consumer markets around the world. The Company operates through four segments based on the nature of the products and services rendered: Process Management, Industrial Automation, Climate Technologies and Commercial & Residential Solutions.

