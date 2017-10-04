PDT Partners LLC Invests $2.53 Million in Fitbit, Inc. (FIT) Stock

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 476,018 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,000. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Fitbit as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fitbit by 5.2% during the second quarter. Summit Street Capital Management LLC now owns 490,665 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 24,188 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Fitbit by 41.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its stake in Fitbit by 1,738.8% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 45,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 43,469 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fitbit in the second quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fitbit by 60.4% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 78,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 29,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE FIT) opened at 6.66 on Wednesday. Fitbit, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average of $6.56. The firm’s market cap is $1.55 billion.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. Fitbit had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $353.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Fitbit’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fitbit, Inc. will post ($0.31) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fitbit news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of Fitbit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total transaction of $76,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy Missan sold 25,000 shares of Fitbit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 580,000 shares of company stock worth $3,366,150 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FIT shares. Vetr raised Fitbit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.67 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Dougherty & Co reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fitbit in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fitbit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fitbit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Fitbit in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.45.

Fitbit, Inc is a provider of health and fitness devices. The Company’s platform combines connected health and fitness devices with software and services, including an online dashboard and mobile applications, data analytics, motivational and social tools, personalized insights and virtual coaching through customized fitness plans and interactive workouts.

