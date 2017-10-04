Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Paychex had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 42.48%. The business had revenue of $816.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Paychex (NASDAQ PAYX) opened at 61.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex has a 12-month low of $52.78 and a 12-month high of $63.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.16.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.25 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.27.

In other news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,081,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael E. Gioja sold 7,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $421,488.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,276.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,497 shares of company stock valued at $6,200,889. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc is a provider of integrated human capital management (HCM) solutions for payroll, human resource (HR), retirement and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The Company also has operations in Germany. The Company offers services, including Payroll processing, Human Resource Services, and Accounting and Financial Services.

