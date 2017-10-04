Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) Shares Gap Down to $20.94

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.50, but opened at $20.94. Patterson-UTI Energy shares last traded at $20.83, with a volume of 3,859,814 shares trading hands.

PTEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $35.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

The stock’s market cap is $4.39 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average of $20.41.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.47 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 198.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post ($0.90) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -4.06%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 10,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc is an oilfield services company. The Company owns and operates a fleet of land-based drilling rigs and a fleet of pressure pumping equipment in the United States. The Company’s segments include Contract Drilling, Pressure Pumping and Other operations. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services to independent and other oil and natural gas operators.

