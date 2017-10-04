ParkerVision, Inc. (PRKR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ParkerVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRKR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “ParkerVision, Inc. operates two segments – the Video Products Division and the Wireless Technology Division. The Video Division is engaged in the design, development and marketing of automated video camera control systems, marketed under the tradename CameraMan and automated production systems, marketed under the tradename PVTV Studio. The Wireless Division is engaged in the development and initial commercialization of its Direct2Data, or D2D, technology. “

Separately, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of ParkerVision in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Shares of ParkerVision (PRKR) traded down 1.3267% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.4801. 86,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s market cap is $26.31 million. ParkerVision has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $4.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1.96.

ParkerVision (NASDAQ:PRKR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ParkerVision will post ($0.85) EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ParkerVision stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in ParkerVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRKR) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 0.65% of ParkerVision worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ParkerVision Company Profile

ParkerVision, Inc is engaged in the designing, developing and marketing of its radio frequency (RF) technologies and products. The Company’s business is focused on the development and marketing of its RF technologies for mobile and other wireless applications. Its products include a modulator/demodulator component that incorporates its technologies, as well as a small number of supporting components that are used in the assembly of wireless devices.

