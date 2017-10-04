PAREXEL International Corporation (PRXL) Position Cut by S&T Bank PA

S&T Bank PA lessened its holdings in shares of PAREXEL International Corporation (NASDAQ:PRXL) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,752 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA owned about 0.19% of PAREXEL International Corporation worth $8,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in PAREXEL International Corporation by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 20,210 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in PAREXEL International Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PAREXEL International Corporation by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PAREXEL International Corporation by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in PAREXEL International Corporation by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PAREXEL International Corporation alerts:

PRXL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAREXEL International Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays PLC lowered shares of PAREXEL International Corporation from an “overweighr” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $88.10 target price on shares of PAREXEL International Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised shares of PAREXEL International Corporation from an “underperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of PAREXEL International Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. PAREXEL International Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.92.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “PAREXEL International Corporation (PRXL) Position Cut by S&T Bank PA” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/parexel-international-corporation-prxl-position-cut-by-st-bank-pa.html.

Shares of PAREXEL International Corporation (NASDAQ PRXL) traded down 0.02% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.08. 7,021,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.74 and a 200-day moving average of $78.14. PAREXEL International Corporation has a 12-month low of $51.16 and a 12-month high of $88.10.

PAREXEL International Corporation (NASDAQ:PRXL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The medical research company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.59 million. PAREXEL International Corporation had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 28.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PAREXEL International Corporation will post $3.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAREXEL International Corporation Profile

PAREXEL International Corporation (PAREXEL) is a biopharmaceutical outsourcing services company. The Company provides a range of expertise in clinical research, clinical logistics, medical communications, consulting, commercialization, and technology products and services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries.

Receive News & Ratings for PAREXEL International Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAREXEL International Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.