Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 74,722 Shares of PVH Corp. (PVH)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 69.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,722 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.23% of PVH Corp. worth $20,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PVH Corp. by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP increased its position in PVH Corp. by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 1,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in PVH Corp. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PVH Corp. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in PVH Corp. by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PVH Corp. (NYSE PVH) opened at 126.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.89 and its 200 day moving average is $111.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.46. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $84.53 and a 12-month high of $130.75.

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. PVH Corp. had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post $7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. PVH Corp.’s payout ratio is currently 2.87%.

In related news, SVP James Holmes sold 851 shares of PVH Corp. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.99, for a total transaction of $108,068.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael A. Shaffer sold 45,525 shares of PVH Corp. stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.37, for a total transaction of $5,070,119.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,832 shares of company stock worth $10,050,906. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PVH shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $120.00 price target on shares of PVH Corp. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PVH Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of PVH Corp. in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of PVH Corp. in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PVH Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.19.

PVH Corp. Company Profile

PVH Corp. is an apparel company. The Company operates through three segments: Calvin Klein, which consists of the Calvin Klein North America and Calvin Klein International segments; Tommy Hilfiger, which consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International segments, and Heritage Brands, which consists of the Heritage Brands Wholesale and Heritage Brands Retail segments.

