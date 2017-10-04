Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Cuts Stake in Big Lots, Inc. (BIG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 447,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,881 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Big Lots worth $21,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Big Lots by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,363,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,175,000 after acquiring an additional 175,972 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Big Lots by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 33,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 10,269 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Big Lots by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,611,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,474,000 after acquiring an additional 12,308 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Big Lots by 3,846.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,101,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946,417 shares during the period. Finally, Capital One National Association raised its stake in Big Lots by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 43,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period.

Get Big Lots Inc. alerts:

In other Big Lots news, Director Russell Solt sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $108,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,041 shares in the company, valued at $517,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Campisi sold 96,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $5,137,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,257,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,517 shares of company stock worth $8,906,771. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on BIG. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Big Lots and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.54.

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE BIG) opened at 52.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.62 and a 200 day moving average of $48.98. Big Lots, Inc. has a one year low of $42.40 and a one year high of $56.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post $4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/parametric-portfolio-associates-llc-cuts-stake-in-big-lots-inc-big.html.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc is a non-traditional, discount retailer operating in the United States. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated a total of 1,432 stores. The Company operates through the discount retailing segment. As of January 28, 2017, the Company’s stores are located at various states of the United States, such as Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Utah and Washington.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.