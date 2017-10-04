Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,558,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 596,361 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.56% of The Travelers Companies worth $197,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $3,039,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,134,140.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Franklin Spence III sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.73, for a total value of $617,904.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,841 shares of company stock worth $17,135,116 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup Inc. upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The Travelers Companies from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Vetr raised The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.68 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.71.

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE TRV) opened at 123.70 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.45 and a 52 week high of $130.37. The company has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.87 and a 200-day moving average of $123.79.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.15). The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post $7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, September 11th that permits the company to repurchase shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 28.77%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Business and International Insurance; Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. Through its subsidiaries, it provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. The Business and International Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance and insurance related services to its clients, in the United States and in Canada, as well as in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Brazil and throughout other parts of the world.

