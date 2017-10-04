Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 174,260 Shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 52.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,830 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 174,260 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.45% of Dick’s Sporting Goods worth $20,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Dick’s Sporting Goods by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,106 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods by 0.4% during the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 7,233 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods by 0.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,635 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods by 1.1% during the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 25,331 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. ValuEngine lowered Dick’s Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) opened at 27.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.97. Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc has a 1-year low of $25.94 and a 1-year high of $62.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.51.

Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.04). Dick’s Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Dick’s Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc will post $2.90 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Dick’s Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.29%.

In other news, Director William J. Colombo acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.25 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 323,224 shares in the company, valued at $8,484,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc is an omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an assortment of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories in its specialty retail stores primarily in the eastern United States. The Company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream and other specialty concept stores, and Dick’s Team Sports HQ, an all-in-one youth sports digital platform offering free league management services, mobile applications for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and FanWear and access to donations and sponsorships.

