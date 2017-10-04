Paddy Power Plc (LON:PAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They currently have a GBX 8,700 ($115.40) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PAP. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($132.64) price objective on shares of Paddy Power Plc in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paddy Power Plc in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 8,000 ($106.11) target price on shares of Paddy Power Plc in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 9,550 ($126.67) target price on shares of Paddy Power Plc in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc decreased their target price on Paddy Power Plc from GBX 6,900 ($91.52) to GBX 5,700 ($75.61) and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paddy Power Plc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,967.09 ($118.94).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Paddy Power Plc (PAP) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup Inc.” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/paddy-power-plc-pap-rating-reiterated-by-citigroup-inc.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Paddy Power Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paddy Power Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.