Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (OXFD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) will report ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oxford Immunotec Global PLC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Oxford Immunotec Global PLC reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global PLC will report full-year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.45). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oxford Immunotec Global PLC.

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). The company had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.05 million. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC had a negative net margin of 34.58% and a negative return on equity of 35.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS.

OXFD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC in a report on Thursday, September 28th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

In related news, COO Peter Edwardson sold 22,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $395,966.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,798.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Wrighton-Smith sold 27,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $433,057.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,792,045.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,672. 8.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its position in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC by 3,456.1% in the first quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 570,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,844,000 after acquiring an additional 554,915 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,004,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,055,000 after purchasing an additional 303,800 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC during the 1st quarter worth $4,577,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 179,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 423,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 108,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ OXFD) traded down 0.18% on Wednesday, reaching $16.79. The company had a trading volume of 25,500 shares. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $19.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.62. The stock’s market capitalization is $387.45 million.

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is a diagnostics company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing tests for under-served immune-regulated conditions. The Company’s product lines and development activities principally focus on four areas: infectious diseases, transplantation, autoimmune and inflammatory disease and immune-oncology.

