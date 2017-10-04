OxFORD Asset Management LLP Sells 22,219 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL)

OxFORD Asset Management LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,219 shares during the quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP owned about 0.69% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited in the second quarter worth $178,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited in the first quarter worth $187,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited during the first quarter worth $187,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited by 7.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AOSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited in a report on Sunday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ AOSL) opened at 17.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average of $17.07. The company has a market cap of $412.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.28. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $23.93.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $98.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.50 million. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post $1.02 EPS for the current year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited is a designer, developer and global supplier of power semiconductors. The Company’s portfolio of power semiconductors includes approximately 1,600 products, as of June 30, 2016. The Company’s product portfolio consists of two categories: power discretes and power integrated circuits (ICs).

