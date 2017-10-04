OxFORD Asset Management LLP Invests $2.65 Million in Workiva Inc. (WK) Stock

OxFORD Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 138,944 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,647,000. OxFORD Asset Management LLP owned about 0.34% of Workiva at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Workiva by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 70,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 72,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. 32.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on Workiva in a report on Monday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Workiva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Workiva in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Workiva in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Workiva in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Workiva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.57.

Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) opened at 21.80 on Wednesday. Workiva Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $21.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.02 and its 200-day moving average is $18.55. The company’s market capitalization is $911.81 million.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 13,251.94% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.37 million. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post ($0.63) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workiva news, major shareholder Jerome M. Behar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $419,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jerome M. Behar sold 1,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $27,004.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 488,898 shares of company stock valued at $9,884,314 over the last three months. 33.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workiva Inc provides enterprises with cloud solutions for improving productivity, accountability and insight into business data. The Company created Wdesk, a collaborative work management platform for organizations to collect, link, report and analyze their business data. Wdesk’s word processing, spreadsheet and presentation applications are integrated and built upon a data management engine, offering synchronized data, controlled collaboration, granular permissions and a full audit trail.

