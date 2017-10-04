OxFORD Asset Management LLP Buys 38,971 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (OMAB)

OxFORD Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 206.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,971 shares during the period. OxFORD Asset Management LLP owned 0.12% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.03.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “OxFORD Asset Management LLP Buys 38,971 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (OMAB)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/oxford-asset-management-llp-buys-38971-shares-of-grupo-aeroportuario-del-centro-norte-s-a-b-de-c-v-omab.html.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) opened at 44.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.17 and its 200-day moving average is $46.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.94. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $52.51.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 30.85%. The firm had revenue of $93.71 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. will post $2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to operate, maintain and develop over 10 airports in Mexico. The Company’s segments include Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel and Other. The Company also engages in various commercial and diversification activities conducted at its airports, such as the leasing of space to restaurants and retailers, the operation of parking facilities, and the operation of the NH Terminal 2 Hotel and the Hilton Garden Inn Hotel at the Monterrey airport.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.