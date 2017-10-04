Owens-Illinois, Inc. (OI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Owens-Illinois projects adjusted third-quarter earnings per share (EPS) to lie between 70 cents and 75 cents. The mid-point of the range reflects a year-over-year growth of 6.6%. However, higher corporate and restructuring costs, higher taxes will impact earnings in the next quarter. The mid point of the EPS guidance of $2.55-$2.65 for 2017 reflects a year–over-year growth of 12.6%. However, high debt levels and interest expenses remain a concern. Also pressure of competition from manufacturers of alternative forms of packaging, such as aluminum cans and plastic containers, persists.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Owens-Illinois from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a hold rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Owens-Illinois presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.60.

Shares of Owens-Illinois (NYSE OI) remained flat at $25.48 on Tuesday. 233,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.49. Owens-Illinois has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $25.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.94.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Owens-Illinois had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 72.15%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Owens-Illinois will post $2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sergio B.O. Galindo sold 5,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $136,541.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,890 shares in the company, valued at $869,807.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Moyano Giancarlo Currarino sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $32,599.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,177.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,401,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,263,000 after buying an additional 1,139,389 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,167,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,806,000 after buying an additional 512,032 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,939,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,411,000 after buying an additional 125,665 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,353,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,869,000 after buying an additional 343,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 2,929,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,080,000 after buying an additional 688,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Owens-Illinois Company Profile

Owens-Illinois, Inc is a manufacturer of glass container products. The Company’s principal product lines are glass containers for the food and beverage industries. The Company’s segments include Europe, North America, Latin America and Asia Pacific. The Company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits and wine.

