OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) Announces October 12th IPO

OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) expects to raise $52 million in an initial public offering on Thursday, October 12th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 4,000,000 shares at $12.00-$14.00 per share.

In the last year, OrthoPediatrics generated $41.1 million in revenue and had a net loss of $13.1 million. OrthoPediatrics has a market-cap of $156.6 million.

Piper and Jaffray Stifel acted as the underwriters for the IPO and William Blair and BTIG were co-managers.

OrthoPediatrics provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are the only medical device company focused exclusively on providing a comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market in order to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. We design, develop and commercialize innovative orthopedic implants and instruments to meet the specialized needs of pediatric surgeons and their patients, who we believe have been largely neglected by the orthopedic industry. We currently serve three of the largest categories in this market. “.

OrthoPediatrics was founded in 2007 and has 62 employees. The company is located at 2850 Frontier Drive, Warsaw, IN 46582, US and can be reached via phone at (574) 268-6379 or on the web at http://www.orthopediatrics.com.

