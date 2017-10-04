Orthofix International N.V. (OFIX) versus CONMED Corporation (CNMD) Head-To-Head Survey

Orthofix International N.V. (NASDAQ: OFIX) and CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Dividends

CONMED Corporation pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Orthofix International N.V. does not pay a dividend. CONMED Corporation pays out 142.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Orthofix International N.V. and CONMED Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orthofix International N.V. $418.71 million 2.10 $45.74 million $0.42 115.36 CONMED Corporation $772.61 million 1.93 $123.91 million $0.56 95.14

CONMED Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Orthofix International N.V.. CONMED Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orthofix International N.V., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Orthofix International N.V. and CONMED Corporation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orthofix International N.V. 0 0 5 0 3.00 CONMED Corporation 0 3 1 0 2.25

Orthofix International N.V. currently has a consensus target price of $52.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.36%. CONMED Corporation has a consensus target price of $49.33, suggesting a potential downside of 7.41%. Given Orthofix International N.V.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Orthofix International N.V. is more favorable than CONMED Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.4% of Orthofix International N.V. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.3% of CONMED Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Orthofix International N.V. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of CONMED Corporation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Orthofix International N.V. and CONMED Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orthofix International N.V. 1.88% 9.96% 7.32% CONMED Corporation 2.02% 8.38% 3.66%

Risk & Volatility

Orthofix International N.V. has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CONMED Corporation has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Orthofix International N.V. beats CONMED Corporation on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orthofix International N.V.

Orthofix International N.V. (Orthofix) is a global medical device company. The Company is focused on providing reconstructive and regenerative orthopedic and spine solutions to physicians. The company operates in four segments: BioStim, Biologics, Extremity Fixation and Spine Fixation. Its BioStim solutions products include Cervical-Stim, Spinal-Stim and Physio-Stim. The Biologics products include AlloQuent Structural Allografts, Trinity ELITE, Trinity Evolution and VersaShield. The Extremity Fixation products include Fixator, Eight-Plate Guided Growth System and Contours VPS Volar Plating System III. The Spine Fixation products include Hallmark Anterior Cervical Plate System, Ascent LE Posterior Occipital Cervico-Thoracic (POCT) System, Firebird Deformity Correction System, Phoenix Minimally Invasive Spinal Fixation System, Samba-Screw System, LONESTAR Cervical Stand Alone (CSA), SKYHAWK Lateral Interbody Fusion System & Lateral Plate System and CENTURION POCT System.

About CONMED Corporation

CONMED Corporation is a medical technology company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacturing and sale on a global basis of surgical devices and related equipment. The Company provides surgical devices and equipment for minimally invasive procedures. The Company’s products are used by surgeons and physicians in a range of specialties, including orthopedics, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery and gastroenterology. The Company’s product lines consist of orthopedic surgery, general surgery and surgical visualization. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s products are distributed domestically directly to over 6,000 hospitals, surgery centers and other healthcare institutions, as well as through medical specialty distributors. The Company’s orthopedic surgery product lines include sports medicine, powered surgical instruments, and sports biologics and tissue. These products are marketed under a range of brands, including Hall, CONMED Linvatec, Concept and Shutt.

