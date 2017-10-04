Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (ORN) Holdings Boosted by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,314 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP owned 0.05% of Orion Group Holdings worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Orion Group Holdings by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,808,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,511,000 after acquiring an additional 240,368 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Group Holdings by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,436,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 179,950 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group Holdings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,109,000. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group Holdings during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group Holdings during the 1st quarter valued at about $853,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) opened at 6.89 on Wednesday. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.17 and a one year high of $11.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.95. The company’s market cap is $194.32 million.

Orion Group Holdings (NYSE:ORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $137.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.68 million. Orion Group Holdings had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.37%. Orion Group Holdings’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post $0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Group Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Orion Group Holdings from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, FBR & Co dropped their target price on shares of Orion Group Holdings from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

About Orion Group Holdings

Orion Group Holdings, Inc, formerly Orion Marine Group, Inc, is engaged in heavy civil construction project management business. The Company specializes in marine construction. It provides a range of heavy civil marine construction services to federal agencies, state and municipal governments, and private commercial and industrial customers.

