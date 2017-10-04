Orion Engineered Carbons S.A (OEC) Shares Bought by Numeric Investors LLC

Numeric Investors LLC raised its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A (NYSE:OEC) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,649 shares during the period. Numeric Investors LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A worth $5,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A by 101.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A by 41.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 285,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after acquiring an additional 83,127 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A by 16.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 10,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,216,000. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A (OEC) opened at 23.00 on Wednesday. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $24.55. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.22.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons S.A from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons S.A from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA is a producer of carbon black. The Company operates through two segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment is engaged in the production of specialty carbon black. The Rubber Carbon Black segment is involved in the production of rubber carbon black.

