Oriental Land Co (NASDAQ:OLCLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels primarily in Japan. Oriental Land Co. is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan. “

Get Oriental Land Co alerts:

Oriental Land (NASDAQ:OLCLY) opened at 15.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.45. The company has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71. Oriental Land has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $15.44.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/oriental-land-co-olcly-cut-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Oriental Land Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriental Land Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.