Orbis Allan Gray Ltd Has $5.65 Million Holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd (SHG)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd cut its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd (NYSE:SHG) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 129,915 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 71,199 shares during the quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co were worth $5,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 166,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 29,173 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 342,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,879,000 after purchasing an additional 30,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,500,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,082 shares during the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC Holdings plc upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 22nd.

Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd (NYSE SHG) traded down 0.1114% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.6502. 4,793 shares of the stock traded hands. Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd has a 52 week low of $35.64 and a 52 week high of $48.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.21. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.5537 and a beta of 1.06.

About Shinhan Financial Group Co

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. (SFG) is a financial holding company. The Company operates through five segments: commercial banking services, which are provided by Shinhan Bank Co, Ltd. (Shinhan Bank); credit card services, which are provided by Shinhan Card Co, Ltd. (Shinhan Card); securities brokerage services, which are provided by Shinhan Investment Corp.

