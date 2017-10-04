Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

News coverage about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Oracle Corporation earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the enterprise software provider an impact score of 45.4188807547264 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE ORCL) traded down 0.23% on Tuesday, reaching $48.69. 12,710,761 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.47. The company has a market capitalization of $203.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $37.62 and a one year high of $53.14.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Oracle Corporation had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Oracle Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post $2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. Oracle Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price target on shares of Oracle Corporation from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Oracle Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Oracle Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Oracle Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Oracle Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 206,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $10,260,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,183,253.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 23,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $1,141,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,185,323 shares of company stock valued at $59,175,602 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation Company Profile

Oracle Corporation (Oracle) provides products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology (IT) environments, including application, platform and infrastructure. The Company’s businesses include cloud and on-premise software, hardware and services. Its cloud and on-premise software business consists of three segments, including cloud software and on-premise software, which includes Software as a Service (SaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) offerings, cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and software license updates and product support.

