Optimum Investment Advisors Takes $266,000 Position in The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD)

Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 9,856.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 665.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 181.5% during the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 62.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Friday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Trade Desk and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.27.

In other news, COO Robert David Perdue sold 12,500 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $753,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,109 shares in the company, valued at $5,191,511.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 4,515 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $242,410.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,027,215.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 299,015 shares of company stock valued at $16,471,515 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) traded up 1.54% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.46. The company had a trading volume of 119,325 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and a PE ratio of 56.75. The Trade Desk Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $62.86.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk Inc. will post $1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc is a technology company. The Company provides a self-service platform that enables clients to purchase and manage digital advertising campaigns across various advertising formats, including display, video and social, and on a range of devices, including computers, mobile devices and connected television.

