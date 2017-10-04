Optimum Investment Advisors Has $239,000 Stake in Proofpoint, Inc. (PFPT)

Optimum Investment Advisors continued to hold its position in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,750 shares of the software maker’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Proofpoint were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,503,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,204,000 after purchasing an additional 309,998 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Proofpoint by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,392,578 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,577,000 after buying an additional 77,721 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Proofpoint by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,786,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,919,000 after buying an additional 472,407 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Proofpoint by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 961,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,508,000 after buying an additional 94,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Proofpoint by 249.7% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 823,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,506,000 after buying an additional 588,015 shares in the last quarter.

Get Proofpoint Inc. alerts:

In other news, EVP David Knight sold 3,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $253,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,527.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Eric Hahn sold 5,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $455,450.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 58,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,074.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,549 shares of company stock worth $15,363,769 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/optimum-investment-advisors-has-239000-stake-in-proofpoint-inc-pfpt.html.

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) traded down 0.23% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.40. The stock had a trading volume of 33,306 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.90 and its 200 day moving average is $84.92. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.04 and a 1-year high of $97.00. The firm’s market cap is $3.97 billion.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.58 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 140.24% and a negative net margin of 20.96%. Proofpoint’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Proofpoint, Inc. will post $0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Proofpoint in a report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, September 8th. FBN Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Saturday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $100.00 price objective on Proofpoint and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.08.

Proofpoint Profile

Proofpoint, Inc is a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive and govern their sensitive data. The Company’s security-as-a-service platform consists of an integrated suite of on-demand data protection solutions, including threat protection, incident response, regulatory compliance, archiving, governance, eDiscovery and secure communication.

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.