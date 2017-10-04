Optimum Investment Advisors Has $214,000 Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 22.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Vetr raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 10th. UBS AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

In related news, CEO John W. Lindsay acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.73 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 147,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,009.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE HP) traded down 0.24% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.90. 242,624 shares of the stock traded hands. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.16 and a 1-year high of $85.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.87. The stock’s market cap is $5.42 billion.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $498.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.42 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post ($1.30) EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -167.66%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc is engaged in contract drilling of oil and gas wells for others. The Company operates in the contract drilling industry. The Company’s contract drilling business consists of three segments: U.S. Land, Offshore and International Land. The Company is also engaged in the ownership, development and operation of commercial real estate and the research and development of rotary steerable technology.

