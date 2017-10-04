Opexa Therapeutics (ACER) versus Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS) Financial Contrast

Opexa Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACER) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Opexa Therapeutics and Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opexa Therapeutics N/A -157.46% -106.61% Pieris Pharmaceuticals -459.73% -146.72% -50.02%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Opexa Therapeutics and Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opexa Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A ($7.56) -1.97 Pieris Pharmaceuticals $6.71 million 40.87 -$27.99 million ($0.72) -8.60

Opexa Therapeutics has higher revenue, but lower earnings than Pieris Pharmaceuticals. Pieris Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Opexa Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Opexa Therapeutics has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.7% of Opexa Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Opexa Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Opexa Therapeutics and Pieris Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Opexa Therapeutics 0 3 0 0 2.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.40%. Given Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pieris Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Opexa Therapeutics.

Summary

Pieris Pharmaceuticals beats Opexa Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Opexa Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Inc., formerly Opexa Therapeutics, Inc., is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in acquires, develops and intends to commercialize therapies for patients with serious rare diseases with critical unmet medical need. Its late-stage clinical pipeline includes Edsivo (celiprolol) and ACER-001. The Company is developing Edsivo for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (vEDS) in the United States. The Company is developing ACER-001, a pharmacologic treatment option for the treatment of Maple Syrup Urine Disease (MSUD). ACER-001 is an immediate-release formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate (NaPB) developed using a microencapsulation process. The Company is also developing ACER-001 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorders (UCD).

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s pipeline includes immuno-oncology multi-specifics tailored for the tumor micro-environment, an inhaled Anticalin to treat uncontrolled asthma and a half-life-optimized Anticalin to treat anemia. Its Anticalins proteins are a class of low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins typically found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. It is focused on developing three drug candidates, which include PRS-080, PRS-060 and PRS-300 series. Its PRS-080 is an Anticalin drug candidate targeting hepcidin. The Company’s second Anticalin drug candidate, PRS-060, binds to the IL-4 receptor alpha-chain (IL-4RA), thereby inhibiting the actions of IL-4 and IL-13, two cytokines known to be mediators in the inflammatory cascade that causes asthma and other inflammatory diseases. PRS-343 is an Anticalin-based drug candidate.

