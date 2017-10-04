Opes Advisors Inc Has $613,000 Stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Opes Advisors Inc continued to hold its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Opes Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upped their target price on SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust from $123.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE SPY) opened at 252.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.63. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $208.38 and a 52 week high of $252.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $1.2346 dividend. This represents a $4.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

