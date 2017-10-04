Ooma, Inc. (OOMA) VP James A. Gustke Sells 7,200 Shares

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) VP James A. Gustke sold 7,200 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $74,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 182,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,500.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) opened at 10.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05. The firm’s market cap is $199.50 million. Ooma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $10.80.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.16). Ooma had a negative return on equity of 30.96% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ooma, Inc. will post ($0.10) EPS for the current fiscal year.

OOMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.75 target price on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ooma in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.92.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OOMA. Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ooma during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Ooma in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in Ooma in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Ooma in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ooma in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc is a United States-based company, which offers Ooma, a communications platform for small businesses and consumers. Ooma serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based telephony, Internet security, home monitoring and other connected services. Ooma combines PureVoice high definition (HD) call quality features with mobile applications anytime, anywhere calling.

