Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 371,187 Shares of Xerox Corporation (XRX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its holdings in shares of Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX) by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 371,187 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Xerox Corporation were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xerox Corporation by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xerox Corporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Xerox Corporation by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. lifted its position in Xerox Corporation by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 20,881 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Xerox Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XRX. ValuEngine raised Xerox Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Xerox Corporation to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Xerox Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays PLC restated a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Xerox Corporation in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xerox Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

Shares of Xerox Corporation (XRX) opened at 33.10 on Wednesday. Xerox Corporation has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $34.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.86. The firm’s market cap is $8.41 billion.

Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Xerox Corporation had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Xerox Corporation’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xerox Corporation will post $3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Xerox Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Xerox Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.31%.

About Xerox Corporation

Xerox Corporation is a provider of digital print technology and related solutions. The Company has capabilities in imaging and printing, data analytics, and the development of secure and automated solutions to help customers improve productivity. The Company’s primary offerings span three main areas: Managed Document Services, Workplace Solutions and Graphic Communications.

