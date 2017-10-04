Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 21,235 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (MET)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,235 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 11.5% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 583.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 50.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.4% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc. (MET) opened at 52.40 on Wednesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.14 and a 52-week high of $52.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.70 and its 200 day moving average is $47.55. The company has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 616.47 and a beta of 1.47.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post $4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 1,777.98%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MET. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Langen Mcalenn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. J P Morgan Chase & Co started coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. MetLife has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.74.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc is a provider of life insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management. The Company’s segments include U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); MetLife Holdings, and Corporate & Other. Its U.S. segment is organized into Group Benefits, Retirement and Income Solutions and Property & Casualty businesses.

