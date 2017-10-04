Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 8,427 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (CBG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBG) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Gil Borok sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $956,655.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,861,381.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Concannon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $761,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,909,098.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,690,787 shares of company stock worth $204,371,897 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CBG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays PLC raised their target price on CBRE Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. BidaskClub cut CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, UBS AG initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE CBG) opened at 38.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.53 and a 200 day moving average of $35.74. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.40 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.82.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post $2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc is a holding company that conducts all of its operations through its subsidiaries. The Company operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company. The Company operates through the segments: The Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management, and Development Services.

