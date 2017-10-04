On Track Innovations Ltd (OTIV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

On Track Innovations Ltd (NASDAQ:OTIV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “On Track is a global leader in contactless microprocessor-based smart card systems. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities set a $3.00 price objective on shares of On Track Innovations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of On Track Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of On Track Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.25 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of On Track Innovations from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.17.

On Track Innovations (OTIV) opened at 1.4585 on Wednesday. The stock’s market cap is $59.97 million. On Track Innovations has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in On Track Innovations stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in On Track Innovations Ltd (NASDAQ:OTIV) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 819,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.99% of On Track Innovations worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About On Track Innovations

On Track Innovations Ltd. is a developer of cashless payment solutions. The Company’s segments include Retail and Mass Transit, Petroleum, Parking and Other. The Company offers solutions for banking, mobile network operators, vending, mass transit, petroleum and parking. The Company provides its customers with training and installation support, customer service and technical support.

