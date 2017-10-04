OM Group (OMG) & W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Head to Head Contrast

OM Group (NYSE: OMG) and W.R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.7% of W.R. Grace & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of W.R. Grace & Co. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for OM Group and W.R. Grace & Co., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OM Group 0 0 0 0 N/A W.R. Grace & Co. 0 3 8 0 2.73

W.R. Grace & Co. has a consensus target price of $79.55, suggesting a potential upside of 9.73%. Given W.R. Grace & Co.’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe W.R. Grace & Co. is more favorable than OM Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OM Group and W.R. Grace & Co.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OM Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A W.R. Grace & Co. $1.67 billion 2.96 $371.30 million $1.99 36.43

W.R. Grace & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than OM Group.

Dividends

W.R. Grace & Co. pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. OM Group does not pay a dividend. W.R. Grace & Co. pays out 42.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares OM Group and W.R. Grace & Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OM Group 3.68% 4.22% 2.58% W.R. Grace & Co. 8.20% 43.88% 6.20%

Summary

W.R. Grace & Co. beats OM Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OM Group

OM Group, Inc. is a United States-based industrial company. The Company is engaged in serving global markets, including automotive systems, electronic devices, aerospace and defense, industrial and medical. It operates in three business segments: Magnetic Technologies, Battery Technologies and Specialty Chemicals. Its Magnetic Technologies segment develops, manufactures and distributes industrial-use magnetic materials and related products to an array of end markets, including automotive systems, electrical installation technology, industrial, retail and renewable energy. The Company’s Battery Technologies segment provides batteries, battery management systems, and energetic devices for defense, space and medical markets. The Company’s Specialty Chemicals segment develops, produces and supplies chemicals for electronic applications, industrial applications including coatings, composites and tire, and photomasks used by customers to produce semiconductors and related products.

About W.R. Grace & Co.

W. R. Grace & Co. (Grace) is engaged in the production and sale of specialty chemicals and specialty materials. The Company operates in two segments: Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment includes catalysts and related products and technologies used in refining, petrochemical and other chemical manufacturing applications. The Grace Materials Technologies segment includes specialty materials, including silica-based and silica-alumina-based materials, used in coatings, consumer, industrial, and pharmaceutical applications. It Grace Catalysts Technologies segment produces and sells catalysts and related products and technologies used in refining, petrochemical and other chemical manufacturing applications, including Fluid catalytic cracking catalysts (FCC), Hydroprocessing catalysts (HPC), and Polyolefin catalysts and catalyst supports.

