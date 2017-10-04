OM Asset Management PLC (OMAM) Stake Increased by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of OM Asset Management PLC (NYSE:OMAM) by 85.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,117 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of OM Asset Management PLC worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of OM Asset Management PLC by 9,568.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,726,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,662,000 after buying an additional 1,709,058 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OM Asset Management PLC by 127.4% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,774,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,720 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of OM Asset Management PLC in the second quarter worth $18,212,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of OM Asset Management PLC in the second quarter worth $14,219,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of OM Asset Management PLC in the first quarter worth $9,845,000. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OM Asset Management PLC (NYSE OMAM) opened at 15.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.74. OM Asset Management PLC has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $16.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average is $14.55.

OM Asset Management PLC (NYSE:OMAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. OM Asset Management PLC had a return on equity of 95.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. OM Asset Management PLC’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that OM Asset Management PLC will post $1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. OM Asset Management PLC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.57%.

A number of analysts recently commented on OMAM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on OM Asset Management PLC in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised OM Asset Management PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised OM Asset Management PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut OM Asset Management PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on shares of OM Asset Management PLC in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. OM Asset Management PLC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In other OM Asset Management PLC news, Director Robert J. Chersi acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $101,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,849.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter L. Bain sold 98,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $1,337,716.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,550 shares in the company, valued at $5,186,896.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 720,602 shares of company stock valued at $10,229,584 over the last three months. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OM Asset Management plc is a global, diversified, multi-boutique asset management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated its business through its eight Affiliates, each of which operated autonomously and employed its own investment processes. Its Affiliates include Acadian Asset Management LLC; Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC; Campbell Global, LLC; Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC; Heitman LLC; Investment Counselors of Maryland, LLC; Landmark Partners, LLC, and Thompson, Siegel & Walmsley LLC.

