Olin Corporation (OLN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SunTrust Banks, Inc.

Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks, Inc. in a report issued on Monday. They presently have a $44.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $36.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc.’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on OLN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Olin Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS AG reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Olin Corporation in a report on Sunday, June 25th. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Olin Corporation in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Olin Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Olin Corporation in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Olin Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.44.

Get Olin Corporation alerts:

Olin Corporation (NYSE OLN) opened at 36.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.06 and a beta of 1.42. Olin Corporation has a one year low of $19.62 and a one year high of $36.84.

Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Olin Corporation had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 0.72%. Olin Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Olin Corporation will post $1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Olin Corporation (OLN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SunTrust Banks, Inc.” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/olin-corporation-oln-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-suntrust-banks-inc.html.

In other Olin Corporation news, VP Stephen C. Curley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $151,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,837 shares in the company, valued at $723,214.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $756,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,661,692.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,070 shares of company stock worth $1,407,151. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Olin Corporation by 7,604.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,895,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $653,967,000 after acquiring an additional 19,637,387 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Olin Corporation by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $444,670,000 after purchasing an additional 274,853 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Olin Corporation by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 8,085,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,843,000 after purchasing an additional 165,655 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Olin Corporation by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 8,039,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $243,449,000 after purchasing an additional 386,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Olin Corporation by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 7,098,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $214,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

About Olin Corporation

Olin Corporation is a manufacturer and distributor of chemical products, and ammunition. The Company operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.