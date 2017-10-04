OFG Bancorp (OFG) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BidaskClub cut OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) opened at 9.00 on Monday. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $14.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.52.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $100.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.95 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post $1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in providing banking and financial services through its subsidiaries. The Company operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management and Treasury. The Company provides banking and financial services to its clients through a range of banking and financial solutions, including commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; checking and savings accounts; financial planning, insurance, financial service, and investment brokerage, and corporate and individual trust and retirement services.

