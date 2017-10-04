Oclaro, Inc. (OCLR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Oclaro, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCLR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Oclaro, with headquarters in San Jose, California, is a tier 1 provider of high performance optical components, modules and subsystems to the telecommunications market, and is one of the largest providers to metro and long haul network applications. Oclaro, the result of the combination of Bookham, Inc. and Avanex Corporation, leverages proprietary core technologies and vertically integrated product development to provide its customers with cost-effective and innovative optical devices, modules and subsystems. Its photonic technologies also serve selected potential high growth markets, including industrial, defense, life sciences, semiconductor, and scientific, with diversification providing both significant potential revenue streams and strategic technological advantage. Oclaro is a global company, with leading chip fabrication facilities in the UK, Switzerland and Italy, and manufacturing sites in the US, Thailand and China. “

Get Oclaro Inc. alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.75 price target on shares of Oclaro in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. started coverage on shares of Oclaro in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.75 price objective on shares of Oclaro in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Oclaro in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Oclaro in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oclaro has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR) opened at 8.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.09. Oclaro has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $11.30.

Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $149.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.04 million. Oclaro had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 27.63%. Oclaro’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oclaro will post $0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/oclaro-inc-oclr-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold.html.

In other news, EVP David Teichmann sold 20,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $168,504.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 422,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,194.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg Dougherty sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $364,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,441,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,145,440.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,183 shares of company stock valued at $747,174 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCLR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Oclaro by 13.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 267,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 31,367 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Oclaro by 16.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 907,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,912,000 after buying an additional 126,136 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its stake in Oclaro by 1.9% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 19,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Oclaro by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 273,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Oclaro by 20.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 9,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Oclaro Company Profile

Oclaro, Inc is a provider of optical components, modules and subsystems for the core optical transport, service provider, enterprise and data center markets. The Company provides various solutions for optical networks and interconnects driving the next wave of streaming video, cloud computing, application virtualization and other bandwidth-intensive and high-speed applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Oclaro Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oclaro Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.