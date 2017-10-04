Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) Bonds Rise 1% During Trading

An issue of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) bonds rose 1% against their face value during trading on Wednesday. The high-yield debt issue has a 6.875% coupon and is set to mature on March 15, 2022. The debt is now trading at $101.85 and was trading at $102.00 last week. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel changes in its share price.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $10.50) on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Saturday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $14.00 price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oasis Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.90.

Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) traded down 3.52% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.76. 8,942,922 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.64. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $17.08. The company’s market cap is $2.08 billion.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy producer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Oasis Petroleum had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Oasis Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post ($0.14) EPS for the current year.

In other Oasis Petroleum news, insider Taylor L. Reid sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $391,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,175,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,194,185.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nickolas J. Lorentzatos sold 10,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $96,338.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 182,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,218.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OAS. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $503,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Oasis Petroleum by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 662,093 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $458,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Oasis Petroleum by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 141,213 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 38,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $2,755,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. Its segments include Exploration and Production, Well Services, and Midstream Services.

